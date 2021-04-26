BILLINGS — The Sheridan Troopers left Billings empty-handed Sunday, dropping both games of an American Legion baseball doubleheader to the host Royals.
Billings completed the sweep with a 7-2 win in the nightcap, limiting the Troopers (0-4 overall) to just three hits.
Trevor Stowe, Cody Kilpatrick and Caden Steel all had hits for Sheridan, with Kilpatrick and Steel both driving in a run.
Starter Dylan Greenough Groom led a quartet of Trooper hurlers to the mound, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits over three innings. He also fanned three while walking six batters.
Hunter Stone pitched the next two innings for Sheridan, giving up three runs on two hits and a walk. Jake Skovgard allowed a run over two-thirds of an inning of work, with Cael Hamrick getting the game’s final out for the Troopers.
Billings 9, Sheridan 2
The host Royals took the first game Sunday, 9-2, scoring at least one run in six innings.
The only inning the Troopers held Billings scoreless was the second, with the Royals not having to bat in the seventh and final frame.
Carter Dubberly, who had two hits in the loss, and Stowe each hit doubles for Sheridan. Kilpatrick and Cael Hamrick added one hit each.
Trooper starter Dalton Nelson fanned two and walked one, while giving up four runs on five hits over four innings of work.
He was followed by Michael Greer, who allowed two runs in one-third of an innings, with Nate Killian pitching the final one and two-thirds for the Troopers and giving up three runs on four hits, while fanning a batter and walking two.