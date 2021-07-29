SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers’ season ended Wednesday.
They fell 12-6 to Casper for their second loss in the double-elimination Wyoming Legion AA baseball tournament. They finished the year with a 43-23 record.
Sheridan scored all six of its runs in the top of the third inning to tie the game at six apiece. But Casper reclaimed the lead with four more in the bottom of the inning and cruised the rest of the way.
Cael Hamrick led the Troopers with two RBIs, and Cody Kilpatrick and Rich Hall each added one.
After a first-round victory over Evanston to begin the week, Sheridan lost to Cheyenne Tuesday.