SHERIDAN — The game of baseball has a lot of rules, both written and unwritten. But, there’s no rule that players can’t look good while playing the game they love.
Just ask the members of the Sheridan Troopers American Legion squad.
Depending on the day, the Troopers might don any one of five different jerseys or vests, including various color undershirts, as well as three different pants — white is for home, gray for away games. It’s a selection and combination of uniforms the team has built up over the years.
Some are made with thicker material and better in cooler weather, while others are thinner and worn on hotter summer days.
And, don’t forget the socks, as well as two different hats.
“Personally, I like our all white uniforms,” said Carter Dubberley, an outfielder and pitcher for the Troopers. “They’re all clean and white. … I like that simple look.”
Dubberley admits he likes looking good while playing in front of family and friends.
“You know what they say,” he added. “Look good, play good.”
According to Dubberley, the mental aspect of baseball can include what uniform a player is wearing on any given day.
“Baseball players are pretty superstitious,” he said. “I feel it definitely helps you have some confidence and maybe play a little better.”
While they play as a team, the Troopers don’t always agree on what looks good or what uniform might bring them good luck.
“Our baby blues (blue vest, with red undershirt) are the coolest,” said Luke Keller, a pitcher and second baseman who is currently rehabbing an injury. “Just depends sometimes. Sometimes we get streaking and we stick with the same jerseys.
“The whites are pretty sweet, too,” he added.
Michael Greer, a third baseman and pitcher for Sheridan, said he also likes the baby blue vests. However, he credits the team’s more traditional red jerseys for helping spark a long winning streak last season.
“It all started with the red uniforms,” Greer said. “We started to roll.
“(But) the baby blues are definitely the coolest look,” he added. “All the good college teams wear baby blue uniforms. The Phillies wear baby blues. I love the color on us, really.”
Sometimes, however, it’s not the look but the feel of a particular uniform.
“I like our black uniforms,” Greer said. “I think they look sweet.
“But, they’re really hot on the turf.”
Greer said he also alters his look somewhat by making his pants look loose or “baggy.”
“My mom hates it when I try to be flashy,” he added. “She wants me to be a humble player.”
While Greer isn’t always a fan of the team’s black uniforms, outfielder Sterling Madry said that combination gives the players a more professional look.
“It’s like we’re wearing a real professional jersey,” Madry said. “But, I like them all.”
The final decision of what the team wears on a particular game day ultimately comes down to Ben Phillips, the team’s head coach. But, Dubberley said, the coach allows the players to have their say, which can lead to some heated debates.
“Usually, it’s pretty calm,” he said of the discussions. “But, it can get pretty rowdy on some days. Everyone wants to be heard. They want their color combinations.”
For Phillips, the choice of uniforms is based on a variety of factors, including how the team is playing at the time.
“If we’re on a hot streak, we’ll keep wearing it — over and over again,” Phillips said. “I guess I’m superstitious that way.
“But, we try to switch it up as much as possible,” he added. “A lot of it for me is what it’s going to be like out that day. We have some thicker ones if it’s cooler.”
Letting players choose what uniform can be a form of motivation, too.
“We’ll switch it up if we’re not playing well,” Phillips said. “If we’re playing well, I don’t care as much.
“If we’re playing well, I’ll open things up a bit. It’s a reward. Want to have fun? Win.”