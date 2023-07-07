SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team swept Powell on the road Wednesday night.
Sheridan edged Powell 7-6 in game one. The Troopers scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning to win the game. Trevor Stowe led the Troopers with two home runs and two RBI.
The Troopers defeated Powell 4-3 in game two. Sheridan went up 4-1 to begin the game. Michael Greer’s bat was critical as he hit a 2-run triple.
The Troopers (29-14, 4-0) host their last home games of the season against Laramie (24-21, 4-4) Friday with first pitches slated for 3 and 5 p.m.