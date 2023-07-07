07.29 Troopers v Jackson 009.jpg
Troopers' third baseman Michael Greer (13) makes the stop and the throw in the infield to retire the side Wednesday, June 29, 2023. The Troopers beat Jackson 9-2.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team swept Powell on the road Wednesday night.

Sheridan edged Powell 7-6 in game one. The Troopers scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning to win the game. Trevor Stowe led the Troopers with two home runs and two RBI.

