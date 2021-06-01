SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers played five games during the holiday weekend, finishing 3-2 to improve to 12-9 on the season.
Troopers lose 8-0 to Gillette in first game of Memorial Day tournament
Gillette’s bats powered it to a four-run fourth inning to beat the Troopers 8-0 Friday evening. The Troopers fell behind 2-0 after the first inning, and Gillette added a run in the second and third before adding four runs in the fourth.
Dalton Nelson pitched 3.1 innings, surrendering six hits and the eight runs, while Sheridan’s bats struggled. Cody Kilpatrick and Dalton Nelson were the only Troopers to record a hit against Gillette’s pitcher Kaden Race.
Killian’s walk-off single helps Sheridan beat Bozeman 3-2
Sheridan followed its 8-0 loss with a 3-2 victory over the Bozeman Bucks in its first Saturday afternoon game of the Gillette Memorial Day tournament, as Nate Killian’s seventh-inning single scored one run to break a 2-2 tie and secure the walk-off victory.
The Troopers Cael Hamrick singled in the second inning to score one run, but Bozeman answered in the fourth with two runs. Sheridan answered in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game before Killian’s single in the bottom of the seventh.
Brock Steel started the game for the Troopers, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing two runs on one hit while striking out five. Carter Dubberley collected the win, allowing two hits and zero runs in 3.1 innings.
Three Troopers pitch no-hitter against Jackson
Dylan Greenough Groom, Jace Skovgard and Michael Greer combined to pitch a no-hitter against Jackson in Sheridan’s second Saturday afternoon game at the Gillette Memorial Day tournament.
Greenough Groom was the winning pitcher, throwing for three innings and striking out three. Skovgard and Greer pitched an inning apiece, striking out one and three Jackson players, respectively.
The Troopers’ pitchers had help at the plate, as Sheridan scored eight in the first inning and ultimately ended with 12 hits. Nate Killian and Dalton Nelson recorded three RBIs each, while Hunter Stone recorded two.
Stone and Brock Steel scored two runs each, while seven other Troopers recorded one run to eventually invoke the mercy rule in the fifth inning.
Sheridan’s eight-run third inning leads to 12-1 victory over Laurel
Following a day free from games Sunday, the Troopers traveled back to Gillette Monday to play Laurel, which they had previously swept during a weekend series three weeks ago. Though the Dodgers scored first, Sheridan exploded for an eight-run third inning en route to a 12-1 victory.
Cody Kilpatrick, Trevor Stowe, Cael Hamrick, Brock Steel and Nate Killian each drove in runs during the third inning.
Kilpatrick, Stowe, Hamrick, Killian and Dubberley finished the game with two RBIs each, while Michael Greer led the Troopers with three runs.
Stowe allowed only one run and two hits on the mound and struck out six while pitching all five innings.
Troopers end tournament with 9-2 loss to Casper
Sheridan wrapped its holiday weekend tournament with a 9-2 loss to Casper in its second Monday game in Gillette, unable to recover after allowing four runs in the first inning then surrendering five scores in the sixth.
Casper out-hit the Troopers 15-4, and Nate Killian was the losing pitcher. Killian allowed seven hits and four runs through 3.2 innings. Hunter Stone pitched 2.1 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out two.
Carter Dubberley and Rich Hall scored a run apiece, while Cody Kilpatrick notched Sheridan’s only RBI of the afternoon and added two hits.
The Troopers hit the road again to play Cody at 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday.