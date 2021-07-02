SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers’ final game before a week-long hiatus finished unceremoniously, at best.
In the bottom of the sixth inning of the Troopers’ second game of a doubleheader against Spearfish, Spearfish pitcher David Keller walked Carter Dubberley, Dalton Nelson and Cody Kilpatrick to give Sheridan a 17-7 lead and invoke the mercy rule.
The victory came after a closer contest in game one, though the Troopers managed a 3-2 win, and the back-to-back victories pushed Sheridan’s record to 32-18.
Of the Troopers’ last 15 games, they have won 13. Sheridan’s most recent loss came as a 6-4 defeat to Beaverton Oregon at the Billings Goldsmith Tournament Sunday, and its wins Thursday give the team a confident feeling before it plays in a North Dakota tournament beginning next Friday.
“I think we’re to the point where we’re expecting to win games,” head coach Ben Phillips said. “You’re not going to win every game in baseball, but it’s good to get these two wins before we go into our break. Hopefully, we can continue our good hitting, pitching and defense we’ve had the last couple weeks.”
Sheridan scored three runs in game one against Spearfish, and Hunter Stone pitched 5.1 innings and allowed one run in the third and fifth innings before Michael Greer stepped in during the sixth to finish the inning. Trevor Stowe closed the game in the seventh to secure the 3-2 win.
Jace Skovgard took the mound for the Troopers in game two, and Sheridan’s bats powered it to an 8-0 lead after the first inning. The Troopers capitalized on Spearfish errors and successfully stole numerous bases, though Spearfish answered with a three-run second inning to cut Sheridan’s lead to 8-3.
The Troopers added a run in the second and third, then three in the fourth with an opportunity to invoke the mercy rule in the fifth inning up 13-3. Skovgard surrendered one run before Nate Killian took over in the fifth, and Spearfish scored four to stay alive.
Phillips attributes the four-run inning to Spearfish finally hitting better, not poor pitching or defense from Sheridan, and the Troopers blanked Spearfish in the sixth.
At the plate in the bottom of the sixth, Hunter Stone grounded out but scored Stowe from third, and Dylan Greenough-Groom hit an RBI single to give Sheridan a 15-7 lead. Three consecutive walks led to the aforementioned 17-7 final.
“We’re hitting the ball really well right now,” Dubberley said. “We’re playing as a team, and I feel like the team chemistry is there. We’re all brothers. We all love each other, and that’s a big part of our game — we’re just playing for each other and not ourselves right now.”
Final stats were unavailable at press time Friday.
Sheridan travels to Dickinson, North Dakota, next Friday to play Evanston at 10:30 a.m. and the 406 Flyers at 1 p.m. during the first day of its three-day stint in North Dakota.