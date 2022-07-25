SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers have an excellent opportunity to take advantage of playing at home this week in the state tournament.
The Troopers, the No. 4 seed in the eastern conference, open the postseason against No. 5 seed Casper 7 p.m. today at Ernie Rotellini Field. The Troopers (40-12) feel they can stay the course at home.
“I can't remember a game all year where we really hit bad on our home field,” said Caden Steel, a Troopers first baseman. “It always seems like whenever we're here, we're always firing on all cylinders. I think it's huge to have the crowds and everybody's families be able to come watch us. I'm feeling really good headed into the state tournament.”
It’s not only convenient to play at a stadium they’re familiar with, the Troopers will also have the luxury of no travel, which can become taxing in a bigger state like Wyoming.
“It's great to not have to travel and we have the home field advantage kids getting to sleep in their own beds, and spend a lot of time watching the other games,” Troopers head coach Ben Phillips said. “Advantage wise, I think it helps us, that's kind of where we're practicing at seven o'clock (Friday). We're just getting used to this practice time, the lighting and the sun going down and all those factors that go into a baseball game. For all the seniors that I have, we got a lot of them, it's a great opportunity for them to end their high school career at home.”
This marks Phillips’ 14th season with the Troopers, and this will be only the second time since then that Sheridan has hosted the tournament.
Casper defeated the Troopers last year to end the Sheridan team's postseason.
“We just kind of need that mentality of revenge. I think that’ll help us out a lot,” Steel said.
The Troopers have defeated Casper three out of four games this season, outscoring them by a combined score of 34-10. The Troopers were just an out away from securing the No. 2 seed, but narrowly lost to Gillette.
The Troopers have defeated every team in the eastern conference other than No. 1 seed Cheyenne. Sheridan feels good about its chances against any given team, but the squad will have to bring its A-game to win the tournament.
“I just think if we're going to succeed, we got to play loose,” Phillips said. “We can't play tight and we've got (to have) fun and we'll be successful.”
The tournament starts Monday and closes Friday. That’s a full week slate of postseason baseball in Sheridan.
“There's Division One baseball players here in our backyard,” Phillips said. “It's a great opportunity to come and see quality baseball teams. If you have a family and have kids, and you want them to see what baseball looks like at this level, it's a great opportunity to show them how hard you have to work.”
“It’s going to be a fun week," Phillips added. "There's going to be a lot of energy here. I'd love to see as many people out as we could get.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.