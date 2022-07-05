Jets earn big wins over Lewistown, Lovell
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets celebrated the holiday weekend off with a bang — earning four wins in as many games.
The Jets started the weekend off with a doubleheader against Lewistown, winning with scores of 6-5 and 8-3.
In game one, Frankie Maestri pitched six innings, giving up eight hits and 5 runs before Avon Barney finished out the game.
Offensively, Lathe Brown led the Jets with three hits in game one, pushing in two RBIs. Teammate Mason Manning also had two RBIs; his off just one hit.
In game two, the Lewistown Redbirds attempted a fifth inning rally, scoring three runs, but it wasn’t enough. The Redbirds already trailed by five at the top of the inning and Sheridan managed another run in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth inning to make it 8-3.
Overall Friday the Jets racked up 19 hits and only had one error.
In Saturday’s double feature against Lovell, the Jets had a slow start, heading into the sixth inning trailing 6-5. The Sheridan team rallied, though, racking up seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and never look back.
Both teams hit well; Sheridan’s crew had 15 hits compared to Lovell’s 11.
The bats cooled off just a little in the second game of the day. Sheridan had 12 hits, while Lovell had nine. A 10-run third inning set the Jets apart, though, as did timely hitting.
The Jets will play next in Cody on Friday, facing Cody and Miles City before battling Gallatin Valley Saturday.
Troopers go 2-1 over weekend; plate 30 runs
SHERIDAN — Consistent hitting helped the Sheridan Troopers earn a win Friday against Jackson in the first of the team’s three weekend games.
The Troopers came out strong, earning runs in each of the first four innings, starting off with a Trevor Stowe triple that brought in two runs in the first. The Sheridan team followed that with three runs in the second, nine in the third and four more in the fourth — capping the game with an 18-3 victory. Michael Greer led the crew with three hits on the day.
The opening game Saturday proved more difficult for the Troopers, who lost 2-1 against the Colorado Rogue.
The Troopers out hit their opponents with eight compared to Colorado’s six, but it wasn’t enough to earn the win. The game remained scoreless until the sixth inning, when the out-of-state team plated two. The Troopers responded, moving one runner across the plate, but couldn’t keep the momentum going.
The Troopers wrapped the weekend with another big victory Sunday, though, winning 10-0 over the 406 Flyers.
The game finished in five innings, after the Troopers tallied nine hits.
The Sheridan team will travel to Bozeman, Montana, later this week to face Dickinson on Thursday before battling Loveland, Colorado, and Blackfoot, Idaho, on Friday.