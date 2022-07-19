Killian leads Troopers to 16-0 win over Rock Springs
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers jumped out to an early lead against Rock Springs Monday before ending the game with 16 runs off 12 hits in just four and a half innings.
Nate Killian led the Troopers on the mound, pitching all five innings while allowing no baserunners and notching six strikeouts.
Trevor Stowe led the Troopers at the plate, going two for three and driving in four runs on a grand slam in the fourth inning.
Stowe, Cody Kilpatrick and Caden Steel all collected multiple hits for the Troopers, who committed no errors on defense.
The Troopers will begin the state tournament next week.
Jets earn win in district opener
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets earned a 10-6 win over the Wheatland Lobos in the opening round of the district tournament Monday in Douglas.
William Greer drove in five runs on two hits to lead the Jets, including a grand slam in the second inning. The Jets took the lead that inning with a total of six runs, then followed up with a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth inning.
Frankie Maestri started on the mound for the Jets, going five innings and allowing five hits and four runs while striking out four.
The Jets will play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday.