SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers and Sheridan Jets American Legion baseball teams competed Tuesday, with the Troopers facing off against Jackson on the road and the Jets faced the Powell Pioneers, also on the road.
Results for the Troopers game were not available at press time Wednesday.
The Jets lost the first game of the doubleheader, falling to the non-league competitors 8-7. Game two's stats were not complete by press time Wednesday, but indicated the game showed Jets trailing the Pioneers 7-6 at the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Troopers play again Wednesday in Cody, while the Jets host the Wheatland Lobos Friday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Ernie Rotellini Field.