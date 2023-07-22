SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team had to win their last game of the regular season to clinch the No. 1 seed July 17 at Cheyenne — and got the job done.

The Troopers are hoping to continue their clutch ways in the double ‘AA’ state tournament in Jackson. The Troopers last won the state championship 26 years ago.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

