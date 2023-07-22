SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team had to win their last game of the regular season to clinch the No. 1 seed July 17 at Cheyenne — and got the job done.
The Troopers are hoping to continue their clutch ways in the double ‘AA’ state tournament in Jackson. The Troopers last won the state championship 26 years ago.
Head coach Austin Cowen said the No. 2 seed Cheyenne Sixers have won about 19 state titles since 2000.
“People have given them too much credit before the games are played,” Cowen said. “We’re going to give them everything we’ve got. We think and we know that when we’re at our best, we’ll beat them. No matter if they’re at their best or not. If we play our best, we’ll win.”
The Troopers split a doubleheader against the Sixers to end the season. Sheridan led 3-0 and Cheyenne rallied and scored six unanswered runs. It was the only conference loss suffered by the Troopers. Game two became the battle for the No. 1 seed. Sheridan won 4-2 after scoring three runs in the seventh inning. A bases loaded walk, a fielder’s choice and an error led to the crucial game winning runs.
“Immediately after the loss, our guys were basically saying, ‘Let’s go beat him here,’ which is a phenomenal mindset to have following a loss. We flushed that game immediately, had a short memory and came out fighting. It was cool to see,” Cowen said.
As exciting as meeting would the Sixers in the postseason would be in the double elimination tournament, Cowen wants his team to not take anything for granted. The Troopers open post season play against No. 8 seed Rock Springs (9-39-1, 1-11).
“It’s cliché to say but we are taking it one game at a time,” Cowen said. “One hundred percent of our focus is on Rock Springs. The second you overlook a team in baseball — you can get humbled fast.”
Cowen expressed he felt he had a team that could compete for a state championship before the season started. He said the players improved individually and has bettered the collective unit.
Troopers ace Trevor Stowe allowed one run in the win against the Sixers on four hits over six innings on the mound. Stowe walked three and struck out seven Cheyenne batters. The Sheridan Press Boys Club Player of the Year expressed spirits are high heading into the state tournament.
“Everyone wants to beat us. But I guess we’re going into the tourney knowing they we’re the best and keep playing like it,” Stowe said.
Sheridan faces Rock Springs Monday at 1 p.m. If the Troopers win, they’ll either face No. 4 Casper or No. 5 Laramie 4 p.m. Tuesday. Another win would potentially have the Troopers face the Sixers 4 p.m. Wednesday. The state championship games are Friday at 11 a.m., with a 1:30 p.m. game if necessary. All of the games will be played at Giants Field in Jackson.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.