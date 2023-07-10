SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team swept Laramie in a doubleheader Friday night in what is the last scheduled home games of the season.
Sheridan moves to (6-0) in conference play and is the lone undefeated team in double ‘aa’.
The Troopers took advantage of many Laramie errors, and mercy-ruled them 14-4 in the fifth inning. Sheridan then defeated the Rangers 5-1 under strong pitching from Trevor Stowe.
In game one, a Laramie batter dinged a three-run triple off the leftfield wall to begin the game. The Troopers answered with five runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Stowe hit a triple to bring in a pair of runs. Michael Greer hit an RBI single to bring Stowe home. Troy Waugh capitalized off a Ranger error and reached second base while letting another pair of Troopers home.
The Troopers seized opportunity in the last three innings as Laramie committed many errors. Sheridan scored nine unanswered runs in the last three innings.
“We took advantage of (the errors),” head coach Austin Cowen said. “We had plenty of hits. So, it certainly was a combination of making contact and taking advantage.”
Avon Barney hit a deep shot to bring in the final run. Barney also received the win on the mound.
“It was a rough start,” Barney said. “I wasn’t feeling great. I didn’t feel like I was in the right head space. I didn’t perform well in Powell either was it felt really good to bounce back.”
The Troopers found themselves in a closer game in game two. Sheridan broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fifth inning. It started when Anthony Carlson reached second due to a Laramie error and brought in what would become the game winning run in Tyler Ormseth.
Stowe pitched for every out but the last. Cowen pulled the ace who hugged teammates and became emotional for an ovation from the crowd as it served as his last home game in a Trooper uniform. Stowe delivered a fine outing with 14 strikeouts.
“It was obviously very emotional for since I’ve been here for five years now and played on this field countless number of times,” Stowe said. “I looked to the crowd, and I was just thankful for everyone that’s been here for us. All my teammates have basically been family to me.”
Cowen was impressed with Stowe and Barney’s performances on the mound. Dylan Greenough-Groom also faces one batter and stuck him out to end game two.
“(Stowe) attacked the batters and mixed the pitches well,” Cowen said. “Our pitchers kept them off balance today and were in their heads. We didn’t throw many back-to-back fastballs or curveballs. They didn’t know what was coming.”
The Troopers travel to Gillette July 13 for what will serve as a strong test for Sheridan in a doubleheader with first pitches at 5 and 7 p.m.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.
