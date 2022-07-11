SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers split their four games over the weekend, winning two and losing two.
The weekend events kicked off Thursday with a doubleheader, starting with a victory over Bitterroot, Idaho, 8-4. The Troopers had fallen behind 4-0 by the bottom of the third inning, but bounced back in the fourth inning to earn 2 and another six in the fifth frame.
Hunter Stone got the win for Troopers. The pitcher surrendered zero runs on four hits over four innings, striking out three and walking one.
In the second half of the double feature, the Trooper fell to Ferman, Washington, in a tight 4-3 game.
While the Troopers earned the lead with two runs in the third inning, the Washington team answered with four runs of their own in the fourth inning. The Troopers tried to rally in the sixth, tallying one more run, but couldn’t secure the win.
While Friday’s matchup against Dickinson, North Dakota, meant another loss for the Troopers, who fell 4-3, the Sheridan team bounced back for a definitive win against Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday. The Troopers fell behind by 5 in the first frame, but put 7 runs of their own on the board in the third inning and added another one in the sixth and another four in the seventh inning. Trevor Stowe knocked out a home run in the seventh inning, putting a bow on the weekend victory. Other hitters Saturday also notched multiple hits, including Dalton Nelson, Carter Dubberley, Rich Hall, Cody Kilpatrick and Caden Steel.