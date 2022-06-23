SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers American Legion baseball team split a doubleheader Monday, and the Sheridan Jets shut out their opponent Monday, as well.
In game one, the team fell 12-6, but turned the momentum in game two for a 13-2 win.
The team hosts Cheyenne Monday for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Jets traveled to Buffalo and shut out the Bulls in two games, 17-0 and 2-0, Monday. The team sticks to road games throughout the weekend, playing the Belgrade Bandits in Miles City, Montana, Thursday, Havre North Stars Friday, and two games Saturday against the Great Falls Chargers and Dickinson Volunteers.