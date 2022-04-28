04-06-22 Troopers _super seniors_ 01.JPG
Hunter Stone fields a ground ball from the mound during Sheridan Troopers practice Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Ernie Rotellini Field. Stone, 19, has been playing with the Troopers since he was 16.

 Chris Vinel | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers Legion baseball team split its season home-opener against the Billings Scarlets — a game rescheduled due to blizzarding conditions April 23 — Wednesday. 

The first game found Troopers on top of the competition, earning three runs to Billings' two. Troopers' Cody Kilpatrick earned the game-winning run batted in single in the seventh inning.

In game two, the Scarlets led the Troopers 5-1 until Sheridan rallied in the fifth inning to score three additional runs, but not enough to overtake the visitors. 

The Troopers play again Saturday against Spearfish Post 164 at 1 and 3:30 p.m.

