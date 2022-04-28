SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers Legion baseball team split its season home-opener against the Billings Scarlets — a game rescheduled due to blizzarding conditions April 23 — Wednesday.
The first game found Troopers on top of the competition, earning three runs to Billings' two. Troopers' Cody Kilpatrick earned the game-winning run batted in single in the seventh inning.
In game two, the Scarlets led the Troopers 5-1 until Sheridan rallied in the fifth inning to score three additional runs, but not enough to overtake the visitors.
The Troopers play again Saturday against Spearfish Post 164 at 1 and 3:30 p.m.