SHERIDAN — Sheridan Troopers Legion baseball team traveled to Casper Saturday and hosted the Billings, Montana, Scarlets Sunday.
The team split the doubleheader against Casper Saturday, winning 11-1 in game one and losing 7-3 in game two. Sunday, Sheridan split the doubleheader against the Scarlets, winning game one 3-1 and losing game two 5-0.
The Troopers fill up Memorial Day weekend with lots of baseball action, starting Friday when they travel to Gillette for action against Gillette, then Bozeman and Jackson Saturday in Gillette and Jackson and Alliance, Nebraska, also in Gillette Monday.