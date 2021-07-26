SHERIDAN — Michael Greer has a hopeful vision of how this week’s state tournament in Laramie is going to go for his Sheridan Troopers.
He feels confident. Really confident.
“State baseball is the best time of year,” Greer, a third baseman, said Friday. “I’m looking forward to the week. I’m looking forward to that dogpile we’re going to have right on home plate after we beat Cheyenne in the state championship.”
But Greer’s feeling is warranted. The Troopers enter tournament play Monday with a 42-21 regular-season record and the East Conference’s No. 3 seed. The team begins its postseason slate with Evanston at 10 a.m. today.
“I don’t know anything about (Evanston),” coach Ben Phillips said Friday. “We were supposed to play them in a tournament (earlier in the season), but they backed out … If we go out and take care of our business the way we should, we should be fine.”
Sheridan closed its regular season Friday by splitting a doubleheader against the Billings Scarlets at Ernie Rotellini Field. The Troopers squeezed out a 3-2 victory in the first game but dropped game two 4-1.
“I like the way we played,” Phillips said. “We played competitive baseball … We like to schedule the best teams we possibly can so that we’re put in these types of situations all year long. I was glad we were able to get the Scarlets late in the year.”
Sheridan also celebrated its veteran players with Senior Night Friday. Many of those honored also held crucial roles on last year’s team that fell to eventual-champion Cheyenne in the state quarterfinals. This year, they return, armed with even more experience.
“I think (it’s) mostly just sticking together as a team because, especially in close games like (Friday’s), we tend to get down on each other,” outfielder Sterling Madry said. “We just need to stay together as one unit and go into the tournament strong with our heads up.”
Cheyenne occupies the East’s No. 1 seed. Laramie follows as No. 2 despite the Troopers having a better overall record. The two teams possess the same conference record, but the tiebreaker of runs allowed in conference games gave Laramie a slight edge.
For Sheridan, a lot of its success results from the performance of its bats.
The pitching remains solid. But when the offense is rolling, the team rolls. When the offense is sputtering, the team sputters. Phillips has stressed the need to improve hitting with runners in scoring position for much of the season, although he said his squad has improved in that aspect lately.
It’s a mentality thing — as are most things when you’re a talented baseball team. Phillips relayed that to his Troopers before the tournament.
“Stay loose,” he said. “Got to have fun and remember that you don’t have to put a ton of pressure on yourself. It’s a team effort, not an individual effort. No one is counting on you to go 4-for-4 and win the game for us. Just have fun and do what we’ve been doing all year. We’ve played in 60-something games. So nothing changes (heading into the state tournament).”