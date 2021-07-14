SHERIDAN — Ben Phillips used the words “disappointing” and “letdown.” Cael Hamrick said he and his teammates all just have to do their jobs better.
However the Sheridan Troopers chose to describe it, they took two tough losses against Cheyenne Post 6 Tuesday at Ernie Rotellini Field. They fell 9-7 in Game One and 5-2 in Game Two.
“I told them (after the game) that they got their butts kicked and they didn’t get the job done,” Phillips, Sheridan’s manager, said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. We had every opportunity, and we didn’t get the job done today. If we want to be a good team, we need to get the job done.”
Cheyenne, a team in Sheridan’s league, remains unbeaten in six games against the Troopers this season.
"They beat us,” Phillips said. “They’re just a better team than us right now. They’ve beaten us six times this year, and even when we’re in close games, we don’t get the job done. I don’t know if we’re expecting to lose or what, but I’d like to see us expect to win.”
Most of the Troopers’ frustration stemmed from a lack of clutch hitting, especially in the second game.
After Trevor Stowe slapped a two-run double in the third inning of Game Two, Sheridan was held scoreless the rest of the evening. The Troopers advanced four runners into scoring position, including two to third base, but came up empty each time after Stowe’s two-bagger.
In total, they left 17 runners on base Tuesday.
How can they fix that?
“Doing our jobs, playing small ball, bunting (runners) over — things like that,” Hamrick said after stressing the need for timely hitting.
Sheridan didn’t start the day with that problem, though.
It exploded for four first-inning runs in Game One and tacked on two more in the second inning.
But Cheyenne kept up, scoring seven in the first two frames. Then, the Troopers plated only one more run the rest of the game despite their opportunities.
In the second game, Dylan Greenough-Groom was making up for all Sheridan’s offensive shortcomings by dealing a gem on the mound. He surrendered one run in the second inning but avoided any further bleeding until the top of the seventh.
After retiring the first two batters of the inning, Greenough-Groom gave up back-to-back doubles to knot the contest at 2.
The game got away from the Troopers and their bullpen in the eighth, as they allowed three runs to seal a Cheyenne victory.
“I thought, in the second game, we were just letting Dylan do everything, and we were trying to hold on instead of keep going,” Phillips said. “It cost us.”
Thursday, the Troopers have an opportunity to bounce back at home against the 406 Flyers, a team they have a 5-0 record against this year. The two squads will play one nine-inning game that is set to begin at 1 p.m.
“Like I told the guys, (Tuesday) is over now,” Phillips said. Who cares? We’ve got to focus on our game Thursday.”