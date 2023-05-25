SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team taught the Itty-Bitty T-ball players at the YMCA Tuesday.
Players and coaches of the Troopers taught the youngsters how to catch and even helped the 4- to 5-year-old children in games of T-ball baseball.
The American Legion AA baseball players returned to their baseball roots.
“We were here during practices last week and then I thought, ‘Hey, I could volunteer the guys and let them help out and give back to the community and take them to where they first started.’ Hopefully, this becomes a new tradition,” Head coach Austin Cowen said. Cowen is at the helm for the Troopers this season after previously coaching the Sheridan Jets.
The new man in charge said the club has also volunteered to pick up trash near Sheridan High School and many players have volunteered time at local elementary schools.
Cowen said it’s important for the team to volunteer in the community.
“It goes to show we appreciate all that the community does for us,” Cowen said. “A lot of people in Sheridan give not only to our program but to others as well. It’s showing that we appreciate them and thank people by giving them some of our services.”
Michael Greer, a second and third baseman and catcher was seen smiling while giving children pointers throwing baseball inside a hula hoop on an outfield fence.
“I started out around this age and this right here is what started my baseball career,” Greer said. “I want to better the baseball in Sheridan County. It all starts right here and I enjoy hanging out with these young ones. It is the best sport to play, you know?”
Cowen approached YMCA Youth Sports Director Kim Jacobson at a practice last week. She’s hoping the practice will become an annual tradition.
“How fun would that be, Jacobson asked. “Look at the smiles on the kids’ faces. It would give them something to look forward to every year. I think it’s a great collaboration,” Jacobson said.
The baseball community is growing in Sheridan County. The Itty-Bitty T-ballers had four teams last summer, which grew to six this season.
Jacobson said she’s passionate about her job because she loves to see children play outside and get involved in sports.
“They’re developing that fine motor skill that you can't get from a tablet,” Jacobson said. “If you don’t develop it, it may not be as strong when you’re older. It also teaches them sportsmanship, which is huge with how much bullying happens in schools. This is a place where we can see positivity and cheer for one another.”
Itty-Bitty Sports also has basketball in the late winter season and soccer in the summer.
Individuals who’d like to register can be anyone in the community, not just YMCA members.
Jacobson said finding volunteers for coaching baseball seems to come easier than soccer and basketball. The YMCA is also in search of referees.
As much as Jacobson enjoys all the sports, she prefers America’s Pastime.
“It’s summertime,” Jacobson said. “That means apple pie, warm weather and baseball. There’s such a long history in this country with baseball. There’s also something for everyone on the field. It’s just my favorite.”