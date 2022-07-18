SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers played several games throughout a whirlwind rodeo weekend as the team prepared for the state tournament July 25-29.
The fun started Thursday with a doubleheader against Gillette. The Troopers split the games, falling 7-6 in the opener, but earning a 3-2 win in the later game.
In game one, Sheridan jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning and held a 6-2 lead heading into the sixth, but Gillette battled back from the deficit posting three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to earn the win.
In game two, Gillette and Sheridan battled back and forth, each earning one run in the first and each adding another in the fourth. The Troopers pulled ahead in the eighth inning to finally earn the win.
On Friday, the Troopers played one nine-inning game against the 406 Flyers from Billings, Montana. The Sheridan team racked up 10 runs on 11 hits, holding the visiting team to five runs on 13 hits.
Saturday, the Troopers faced Spearfish — battling both the South Dakota team and the heat. The Troopers earned a commanding 17-1 victory over Spearfish Post 164. The Troopers earned two runs in the first before blowing the game open in the third inning when the team added seven runs and the fourth when it added another six. The Troopers capped off the game with another two runs in the sixth. Overall the Troopers had 14 hits and just one error Saturday.
The long weekend wrapped up with two games against the 406 Flyers Sunday, when the Troopers also celebrated the team’s seniors. Sheridan earned two wins Sunday (11-1 and 8-1).
The Troopers will play Rock Springs Monday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. before the state tournament kicks off next week.