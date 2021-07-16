SHERIDAN — A five-run fifth inning helped the Sheridan Troopers power past the 406 Flyers in a nine-inning contest Thursday, winning 11-3.
The Troopers improve to 37-20 after losing their first two games in July 9-7 and 5-2 to the Cheyenne Post 6 Tuesday.
Both Sheridan and the Flyers from Laurel, Montana, started slowly through the first half of the ballgame, though the Troopers scored in the bottom of the first to take an early 1-0 lead.
Sheridan added an insurance run in the fourth inning, and the Flyers answered with three runs in the fifth to pull ahead 3-2. Not to be outdone, the Troopers scored five in the bottom of the fifth to pull ahead 7-3.
The 406 Flyers wouldn't score again, and Sheridan scored four more to ultimately win 11-3. Nate Killian finished as the winning pitcher of record.
The Troopers host Laramie at 5 and 7 p.m. next Tuesday.