Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team’s winning streak has broken after 12 games. The Troopers were edged 5-4 in Tuesday’s loss on the road to Mitchell, South Dakota. 

The Troopers face Bryant, Arkansas in Omaha, Nebraska Wednesday.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

