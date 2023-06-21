SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team’s winning streak has broken after 12 games. The Troopers were edged 5-4 in Tuesday’s loss on the road to Mitchell, South Dakota.
The Troopers face Bryant, Arkansas in Omaha, Nebraska Wednesday.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.