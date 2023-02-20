SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School recognized their senior hoopers Saturday night and hoped for a better result than it received.
The Lady Broncs (11-7) were on their way to defeating Thunder Basin (16-4) for the first time in program history but lost its grip on a double-digit lead.
Sheridan led 32-19 toward the end of the first half and went into the locker room at half with a 32-23 lead. The Lady Broncs led 39-35 with a quarter remaining.
Adeline Burgess scored a bucket to regain the lead with 2:59 left but that was the last time the Lady Broncs led in the game. Sheridan committed turnovers in the fourth quarter and were outscored 22-13.
“The 22 points we gave up in the fourth (quarter) wasn’t so much a reflection of our defense. We had live ball turnovers that led to the easy transition points for them,” head coach Ryan Sullivan said. “It's just hard to play defense while they’re transitioning off turnovers.”
The Lady Broncs recognized four seniors Saturday: Gillian Mitzel, Sydni Bilyeu, Brooke Larsen and Sam Spielman.
“They’re great people,” Sullivan said of the senior group. “We're really blessed and fortunate to have the kind of kids that we have here because it’s a joy to be around them. I look forward to practice and being on the road with them. They’re a really good group of young ladies.”
Alli Ligocki and Burgess led Sheridan with 11 points each.
The Lady Broncs finish their season in Casper Friday at 6 p.m. as they face Natrona County (9-11).
Broncs flounder in first half
The Sheridan boys basketball team struggled to find any momentum Saturday night. The Broncs fell 68-38 to Thunder Basin. Sheridan was less than a month removed from defeating the Bolts in Gillette.
The Broncs (13-5) were drubbed 37-9 in the first half of play. Sheridan picked up the pace in the second half, but it was ultimately too late.
“When you're playing a team like (Thunder Basin), you can't not show up for a half and expect to win,” head coach Jeff Martini said. I loved our effort in the second half. We played extremely hard despite the score.”
The Broncs recognized their five seniors Saturday night: Cash McMeans, Jake Woodrow, Casen Willson, Mark Gilbert and Rater Tomlinson.
“They’re the epitome of what we want in our program,” Martini said of the seniors. “They come to practice and work their butts off. They do the little things extremely well. But on top of all that they're fantastic students, all of them have a 3.5 GPA or better. They do community service all over town. They do everything that you could possibly want. Win or lose, I'm happy to have guys like that on our team. As for basketball players, I think they would probably even admit for the most part, they've exceeded their expectations.”
Sheridan wraps up the regular season Friday night at 7:30 when they play at Natrona County (9-11).
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.