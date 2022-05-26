SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Katie Turpin endured a successful, yet difficult four years while running for the Lady Broncs in cross-country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field. Turpin was nominated by her running coaches for the Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance, which she received at The Sheridan Press Sports Awards Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. The award includes a $3,000 college scholarship to the place of her choosing.
Turpin is a three-time All-State cross-country runner and has participated in each of her seasons for indoor and outdoor track, placing each year. She boasts a 3.95 GPA, participates in honor choir and remains involved in student government.
“She is a role model or all of our students and is a tremendous person to be around every day of the year,” Turpin’s running coaches said in their nomination letter for Turpin.
Coaches also shared about Turpin’s senior-year diagnosis that affected her running career and overall life.
“Katie has accomplished all of this at Sheridan High School despite having a very serious and debilitating disease called Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS,” coaches said. “This condition wasn’t diagnosed until after her senior cross-country season, but she had the symptoms and fought through hardship for almost two years before she and her family researched and found doctors that agreed with their suspicions.”
POTS is an illness that causes Turpin’s blood to flow at very erratic rates and her heart rate can jump up 30 to 40 beats in a matter of seconds. She can feel extremely dizzy and her legs and arms often have little blood flow, hampering her running greatly, the nomination letter said.
Because of POTS, the senior runner was not able to make the top seven of the SHS cross-country team her senior year, but she was an alternate and was a leader for her team.
“She never knows on which race or day it will affect her,” coaches said. “The impressive thing is that she perseveres through it all and never gives up. The doctors that treated Katie at Denver Children’s Hospital said, ‘She is a remarkable case of perseverance in how she attacked the situation and didn’t let it get the best of her or her life.’”
Coaches relayed doctors also said most POTS cases do not have this type of outcome, and that Turpin is unique in her ability to cope with and overcome the difficulties of the illness.
Turpin competed in her fourth state outdoor track and field meet May 19-21, helping her 4x800-meter relay team to a third-place finish in 4A.
Turpin will continue her fight with her disease as she runs for the Yellowjackets at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, next fall.
“Katie is a shining example of toughness and determination, and she has made her school and her town proud,” coaches said.
