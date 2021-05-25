SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association announced its All-Conference and All-State selections for soccer Monday, and three Lady Broncs earned All-Conference honors while six Broncs were named to the list. Ellie Williams and Aria Heyneman earned All-State recognition, and Kaden Bateson, Dane Steel and Colson Coon also collected All-State honors.
Junior Aubrey Cooper was one of nine All-Conference midfielders, finishing with a team-best 10 assists and adding three goals.
Defender Williams earned All-Conference and All-State honors, scoring one goal and recording one assist. The junior helped the Lady Broncs’ back line allow just 16 goals in 20 games for an average of 0.8 goals against.
Heyneman’s 13 goals led the Lady Broncs, and the senior recorded five assists, as well. The totals were good enough to earn All-State recognition along with her All-Conference honors, as Sheridan finished the season 12-7-1 after losing the consolation championship in Cheyenne this past Saturday.
For the Broncs, goalkeeper Chris Larson earned All-Conference recognition after allowing just 20 goals during Sheridan’s 20 games. The junior hadn’t played any high school games prior to this season, and helped the Broncs to their 15-5 season and fourth-place finish at the state tournament.
Junior Bateson and senior Oliver Bartel were two of eight All-Conference defenders, and freshman Steel’s 11 goals and team-best 14 assists were good enough to earn him All-Conference honors. Bateson and Steel earned spots on the All-State team, as well.
Sophomore Coon led the Broncs with 16 goals and finished the season second on the team with 10 assists to earn All-Conference as a forward along with junior Frank Sinclair, though Coon’s season earned him All-State honors too. Sinclair tallied nine goals and five assists to help the Broncs score 50 goals throughout the season.