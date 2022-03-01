SHERIDAN — Two Sheridanites won state championships at the Elks State Hoop Shoot Feb. 19 in Casper.
Nolan Smith made 22 of his 25 free throws to win the boys 8-9 year old division, and Blake Araas made 21 of 25 to win the 12-13 division.
Smith and Araas will represent Wyoming at the Region 8 Hoop Shoot in Colorado Springs, Colorado, March 19, for the chance to advance to the national championship in April.
Sheridan's two other competitors at state were Laney Heizer, who finished third in the 8-9 girls division, and Lydia Dearcorn, who finished fourth in the 10-11 girls division.