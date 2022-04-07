COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sixteen Black Hills State University student-athletes were named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic Honor Roll Wednesday, including two Sheridan High School graduates.
To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.
Tim Brown is a freshman distance runner on the Yellow Jacket track and field team. Brown carries a 3.78 GPA while majoring in mathematics.
Xiomara Robinson is a senior distance runner on the Yellow Jacket track and field team. Robinson carries a 3.73 GPA while triple majoring in biology, chemistry and integrative genomics.