SHERIDAN — The Under-19 girls hockey team had a great season but fell a game short of claiming a title.
The Lady Hawks lost 3-1 Sunday afternoon to a Gillette team that hosted the tournament. Sheridan earned the No. 1 seed and played the No. 3 Grizzlies for the championship.
“What dictates who hosts the state tournament is just a blind draw,” head coach Jay Charlebois said. “Everybody bids for it, and it just happened to go to Gillette. They happened to be the team that we played, so it definitely gave them a huge advantage. Our girls have never played in a game that’s meant so much. I think there were a little bit of nerves. Both teams skated 100% and one team has to win it.”
Sheridan was the team that scored first. Avery Nikirk gave the Hawks an early 1-0 lead, assisted by Carsyn Thompson, and went into the first break with the lead.
The Grizzlies evened the score with less than eight minutes left in the second period and scored what would become the game-winning goal with 3 minutes, 16 seconds left in the second period.
The Hawks had chances in the third period to score, but the puck couldn’t find its way behind the Gillette goalie. The Grizzlies scored an open netter with 4.6 seconds remaining in the contest.
It was the third time Sheridan played Gillette in a span of eight days, which played part in how chippy the championship game was played.
The girls hockey team has never had a better season playing in the A League. The Hawks finished their season 19-3-1 and defeated teams such as Yellowstone and Jackson, which dominated Sheridan until this season.
The Hawks stormed past Miles City in the postseason opener after being down 3-1 early in the game. Sheridan then defeated Pinedale for a spot in the championship.
Sheridan pulled off a winning season despite having only one senior on the team.
“I didn’t feel like I had to be a super leader or anything,” senior Sage Lowe said. “I think the girls just made it really easy. I've known most of them my whole life. So it was just another season with them. I only kind of realized I was the only senior toward the end.”
Lowe said she’ll look back on this season fondly.
“I definitely think we all made memories. This will be a weekend that will be remembered forever. I just wish I could remember it to be the state championship-winning weekend,” Lowe said. “But I’m proud of everyone for the season we had.”
Lowe will graduate from Sheridan High School this year where she currently has a 4.3 GPA and plans on majoring in political science at the University of Michigan.
Riley Mudd led the Hawks in the regular season with 17 goals. Georgia Gould led with 11 assists. Goalie Breann Charlebois had 18 wins including the postseason. Carsyn Thompson, a defender, was the lone Hawk that made All-State status this season.
“They gave it their all,” coach Charlebois said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better team. I like the direction the program is heading. It’s going to be special to watch.”
