Courtesy Photo
Buy Now

McKena Bales (37) and Vivian Morey (71) tie up their Glaciers opponent in their defensive zone during play against Pinedale Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The Lady Hawks won 4 to 1.

 BHHS Photography

SHERIDAN — The Under-19 girls hockey team had a great season but fell a game short of claiming a title. 

The Lady Hawks lost 3-1 Sunday afternoon to a Gillette team that hosted the tournament. Sheridan earned the No. 1 seed and played the No. 3 Grizzlies for the championship. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you