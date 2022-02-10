SHERIDAN — Taylor Mudd and Amelia Stopher don’t know what to expect this weekend.
They can try to envision it. Their Under-19 Sheridan Hawks girls hockey team has played each of the teams they’re scheduled to face already this season. But it’s playoff time. The old sports adage is get yourself to the dance and then see what happens. That’s where they reside.
“I have no idea what the outcome is going to be,” Mudd said. “I feel like it’s going to be a really unpredictable weekend.”
Sheridan will head to Cheyenne to take on Miles City Friday and Jackson Saturday in the A state tournament. After winning the B state bracket last year, the Hawks began this season in November with the goal to finish with a top-five record in Wyoming, which would qualify them for A state. Now, they’re here. They finished third.
“I think it really shows we’ve improved a lot throughout the year,” Mudd said. “I think we’ve grown a lot stronger not only individually but as a team. I think we’ve all gotten a lot closer and have that connection now that really helped us get there.”
The Hawks hold an 11-7-2 record. But they’re 0-0-2 against Miles City and 0-2 against Jackson.
“I think it’s nice to get the chance to play these teams again,” said Stopher, who leads Sheridan in points this season. “We’re so close every time.”
They won’t change anything drastic this week. They typically keep the same routine when visiting a place like Cheyenne, including a potential pregame stop or two at Chick-Fil-A. That’s good for morale, of course, and team attitude is a large part of what the Hawks are focused on this week.
“We can’t dwell on mistakes, and if we’re going to make mistakes, make a big one because it’s funnier that way,” Stopher said.
“You just have to roll with the punches, honestly,” Mudd added.
Sheridan has to control the controllables.
The team in its second year back as a competitive girls program. Last year’s squad did not roster a senior, so it didn’t experience much turnover in the offseason. It’s mainly the same group of girls, led by the two seniors, Mudd and Stopher.
They feel being around the same players every day for the last two years has helped their communication — “almost like telepathic,” is how Mudd described it — and simply their ability to grow together as hockey players.
“I feel like a lot of teams turn on each other, like, halfway through a game,” Stopher said. “How is it even fun anymore? As long as we play good and even if we’re losing, everyone should at least be excited about what we’re doing.”
When the buzzer sounded on their final home game of the regular season last month, the Hawks huddled around the goal. Mudd cried because it was their last time together for a game on their home ice. This weekend could bring the same sense of finality.
Sheridan will match up with Miles City at 3:30 p.m. Friday. It will compete against Jackson at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Sunday will depend on the results of those two.
“I feel like, if we really leave it all out there, we have a decent chance,” Mudd said. “We can do it. It’s just whether we give it our all and stick with it.”