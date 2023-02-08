Seth Ulvestad.jpg
Seth Ulvestad is wrapping up his time as executive director at the Sheridan Recreation District this month. Ulvestad is moving to Cheyenne to take a senior policy and planning analyst position with the state of Wyoming.

SHERIDAN — Seth Ulvestad is finishing his time at Sheridan Recreation District. 

Ulvestad, 30, has served as executive director for the past four years. He was a recreation program supervisor for more than three years prior to that. He’s been on staff full time since August 2015. 

