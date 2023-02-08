SHERIDAN — Seth Ulvestad is finishing his time at Sheridan Recreation District.
Ulvestad, 30, has served as executive director for the past four years. He was a recreation program supervisor for more than three years prior to that. He’s been on staff full time since August 2015.
The Sheridan native wraps up his time as executive director Feb. 15 and heads to Cheyenne to take a senior policy and planning analyst position with the state of Wyoming.
Ulvestad said he’s proud of the sports programs he and the staff have developed during his time at SRD. An example he provided was the success of the running program.
“That's had a lot of success, and it's been fun to see those kids grow up with the program,” Ulvestad said. “That program initially got rolling six, seven years ago and it's fun to see those kids go through junior high and either run in high school or even at the college level now.”
Ulvestad made partnerships with other Sheridan County programs for the common purpose of expanding recreational opportunities.
“I’ve enjoyed making partnerships with Antelope Butte and the (Sheridan Community) Land Trust,” Ulvestad said. “That's been rewarding and then being able to get the outdoor education program to a point where we needed another full-time person for that.”
Ulvestad said an interim director will be named on his last day at the board meeting and shared advice for whoever becomes his successor.
“Be patient and listen,” Ulvestad advised. “Always remember you work for the public. Remember that it's supposed to be a fun job. Recreation is fun; remember, it's supposed to be fun.”
Despite growing up in Sheridan, Ulvstad has learned a lot about the Sheridan community during his time as executive director.
“They’re just so supportive,” Ulvestad said of Sheridanites. “They've been awesome in terms of showing up for events like our Halloween 5k Run. They were supportive of new ideas and events. It’s been motivating for me, to really keep pursuing fun, new programs.”
Sheridan Recreation District President Jesse Swanke expressed Ulvestad will be missed.
“He kept the children in the community in the forefront of his mind. Anytime he goes and does something, there’s a kind of purpose and drive behind it,” Swanke said.
Swanke said Ulvestad was easy to work with and will be missed.
“He's got a calm demeanor. He's well-spoken,” Swanke said. “Anytime he speaks you can tell he's passionate about it. He cares about it. He has his facts and whatnot, he's got a personality that gets along well with everybody he works with, whether they're adults, kids or all of the above.”
Ulvestad said he’ll never forget the relationships he’s made during his time at the recreation district.
“I just can't express how much this opportunity has meant for me,” Ulvestad said. I’ll cherish the relationships I've made with patrons, coaches, players, parents and officials. All those folks have been really impactful. I’ll definitely always carry those with me.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.