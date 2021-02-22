SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks Under-19 girls team claimed the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s “B” State Championship title Sunday, winning all four games in Pinedale to end the first-year program’s season with a championship.
The No. 1-seeded Hawks beat Laramie 2-1 in a shootout Friday night, then defeated Rock Springs/Douglas 8-3 Saturday morning. Sheridan played Cheyenne Saturday evening and beat the Capitals 6-5.
In the championship game Sunday morning, the Hawks faced off again against the Capitals and won 7-4 to earn the championship title.
Amelia Stopher recorded eight points (5 goals, 3 assists) and was named to the All-State team, and Avery Nikirk tallied seven (5 goals, 2 assists) while 12 other Hawks notched at least one point during the tournament. Goaltenders Willow Koltiska and Breann Charlebois tag-teamed the four games to help the Hawks to their 4-0 weekend performance.