SHERIDAN — The Sheridan boys wrestling team is riding a wave of momentum into the state tournament. The Broncs defeated Thunder Basin 44-20 on senior night in the main gym of Sheridan High School Friday night.
Friday night also was worth celebrating for the Broncs as they won their 50th Wyoming dual win in a row. The COVID-19 season featured only duals. The Broncs won all 25 that season and Shatto said it started snowballing from there.
“We’re a tough dual team,” Shatto said.
The team had seven wrestlers celebrated by the home fans: Colson Coon, Kayleb Elkins, Dawson Goss, Cole Hansen, Kolten Powers, Aiden Selcher and Landon Wood.
“The friendships they’ve built, and how they root for each other is special. They built a culture here that’s been monumental for this program,” Shatto said.
Coon did not wrestle due to a minor injury but is currently ranked No. 1 in the Wyowrestling rankings for the 182-pound class.
Elkins picked up wrestling just this season but has enjoyed the pace of the practice room and has enjoyed learning the sport.
Goss has a way of ending a match quickly. He has a record of 25-9 and is ranked No. 3 in the 145-class. Shatto said Hansen is consistent and dependable and represents everything they want in the program.
Powers is ranked No. 1 in the 120 weight class. He has signed his letter of intent to wrestle at Montana Northern.
Selcher is 19-8 this season and ranked No. 3 in the 220-class. He plans on wrestling in college but is undecided on the destination.
Wood is described as a fierce competitor. Shatto expressed he was ready for the varsity level once he reached high school. Wood has the goal of being a state champion. He’s ranked No. 2 in the Wyowrestling rankings at 126. Wood said he was thinking about his last match at Sheridan High School leading up to it.
“I thought a lot about that today at school,” Wood said. “It’s sad at points, but also exciting. We wrestled a really great team. We thought it was going to be closer than it was but we’re very happy with how it turned out.”
The boys squad was a team of firsts this season. The Broncs won the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament for the first time in program history. They also won the prestigious Ron Thon Tournament for the first time since 1991.
This year’s Lady Broncs seniors are the first class to graduate the girls wrestling program as this season was a first. The Lady Broncs commemorated three senior: manager Olivia Dannhaus, Lilly Mountain and Trinity Peterson. Mountain’s season came to an end earlier due to an injury but was part of history while showing grit said Shatto. Peterson embraced the role of captain in the inaugural season. The girls scores Friday night was not available by print time.
The state championship tournament lasts from Feb. 23-25 in Casper. The Broncs are happy with the momentum they’ve built.
“I think you’re watching a caliber team do some nice stuff,” Shatto said. “Tonight we were gritty and tough… I feel like it’s all starting to come together.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.