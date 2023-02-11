SHERIDAN — The Sheridan boys wrestling team is riding a wave of momentum into the state tournament. The Broncs defeated Thunder Basin 44-20 on senior night in the main gym of Sheridan High School Friday night.

Friday night also was worth celebrating for the Broncs as they won their 50th Wyoming dual win in a row. The COVID-19 season featured only duals. The Broncs won all 25 that season and Shatto said it started snowballing from there.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

