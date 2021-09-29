SHERIDAN — Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cowboy basketball scrimmage set for Saturday in Sheridan has been canceled.
Due to cases within the program, the first outreach event of the season will not take place out of an abundance of caution. The Pokes' trip on Oct. 9 in Storey Gym in Cheyenne is on as scheduled.
“The Cowboy basketball program was very excited to visit the great town of Sheridan and showcase our roster,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “But it is important to keep our student-athletes and staff as healthy as possible as we get ready for a great season of Cowboy basketball. We will make sure going to see our fans in Sheridan in the near future a priority.”