LARAMIE — Kirby Coe-Kirkham is enjoying quite the run of success at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie.
The University of Wyoming golfer and 2018 Sheridan High School graduate won the U.S. Amateur Qualifier July 6. He earned the one qualifying spot with a 36-hole total of 137 (-5).
The U.S. Amateur will be contested Aug. 9-15 in Oakmont and Verona, Pennsylvania. This will be Coe-Kirkham’s first appearance at the event.
“It feels amazing,” Coe-Kirkham said in a University of Wyoming release. “I’ve been trying to qualify for the U.S. Am for several years. It’s the tournament I’ve wanted to play in my entire amateur career. My game is coming along really well this summer, and I’m looking forward for this opportunity to play against the best amateur golfers.”
Last month, Coe-Kirkham claimed the Wyoming State Men’s Amateur Championship at Jacoby.