LARAMIE — University of Wyoming golfer and 2018 Sheridan High School graduate Kirby Coe-Kirkham won the 2021 Wyoming State Men’s Amateur Championship Sunday at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie.
Coe-Kirkham shot a 54-hole total of 207 (-7). He will play in the Laramie Open this weekend.
“Winning this tournament means a lot being from Wyoming,” Coe-Kirkham said in a release. “This is the state tournament that you really want to win. I’ve been playing in it for probably eight years. To finally get it done means a lot.”
Two of his teammates finished as runners-up. Tyler Severin followed Coe-Kirkham in the men’s tournament with a three-round 209 (-4). In the women’s tournament, Samantha Hui placed second with a 219 (+3).