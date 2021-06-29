Coe-Kirkham, Kirby DSC_3737.JPG
Kirby Coe-Kirkham poses with the 2021 Wyoming State Men’s Amateur Championship trophy Sunday in Laramie. The University of Wyoming golfer and Sheridan High School graduate had played in the tournament in past years before winning last weekend.

 Tim Harkins | Courtesy Photo

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming golfer and 2018 Sheridan High School graduate Kirby Coe-Kirkham won the 2021 Wyoming State Men’s Amateur Championship Sunday at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie.

Coe-Kirkham shot a 54-hole total of 207 (-7). He will play in the Laramie Open this weekend.

“Winning this tournament means a lot being from Wyoming,” Coe-Kirkham said in a release. “This is the state tournament that you really want to win. I’ve been playing in it for probably eight years. To finally get it done means a lot.”

Two of his teammates finished as runners-up. Tyler Severin followed Coe-Kirkham in the men’s tournament with a three-round 209 (-4). In the women’s tournament, Samantha Hui placed second with a 219 (+3).

