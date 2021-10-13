LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team finished its fall season undefeated, winning its fifth consecutive Central Rocky Mountain Region event last weekend.
The Cowboys put up 885 points at the Lamar Community College Rodeo, boosting their first-place lead in the national standings and ensuring themselves as the favorites in the spring season. Casper College sits in second place but trails Wyoming by nearly 2,000 points.
Wyoming’s women’s rodeo team placed third at Lamar to take sole possession of overall third place in the region. Sheridan native Makenna Balkenbush ranked sixth in the goat tying average at Lamar.