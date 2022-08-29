DAYTON — The Tongue River football team was held back last season with depth issues. Head coach Steve Hanson estimates that three of their five best players were out either to injury or illness during last season’s four game losing skid.
The Eagles hope depth issues are of the past.
Tongue River defeated the Sheridan junior varsity team 34-13 at home Saturday morning in a preseason game.
Tongue River opened the scoring with the help of a Sheridan punt team miscue on the Bronc one yard line. Running back Alex Barker scored the one-yard touchdown, but with a missed extra point, the score was 6-0.
Eagle wide receiver Colter Hanft ran the ball near midfield for a score later in the first quarter.
Late in the second quarter, Barker scored again on a five-yard rush to make a 20-0 lead with 1:17 left in the half. The Eagles defense had a goal line stand to prevent any Sheridan scoring as time expired.
Barker scored the lone touchdown of the third quarter with a 50-yard rush, the Eagles led 27-0.
“Alex (Barker) is a very physical runner, and he's got some good moves,” Hanson said. “And as we saw in that 50-yard run off a tackle. He's got some good speed. He's a tough guy.”
Tongue River quarterback Connor Cummins threw a midrange throw to receiver Caleb Kilbride in the fourth quarter to make the score 34-0. Cummins replaces his brother Eli Cummins, who graduated in the offseason. The Eagles will rely on Connor Cummins to make the offense a well-balanced attack.
“I have the utmost confidence in Connor (Cummins) because I feel like I know who Connor is,” Hanson said. “As a young man, this is very important to him. He takes it very seriously. He takes his opportunities for leadership seriously. And his preparation. He may be the most well-rounded quarterback and have the highest football IQ. He may be the best I've coached in my 17 years as a football coach, he is that ready for this opportunity.”
Cummins connected with Hanft multiple times against Sheridam. Cummins will continue to look for Hanft when dropping back in the pocket this season. The junior receiver uses his athleticism and size to get open.
“He's very fast for his size. He's got good hands. He's tall, so you can put it up and he'll come down with it,” Cummins said.
The Eagle rushing attack was effective and made Cummins’ job easier when he was looking to pass.
“Our rushing game brought the safeties down into the box a little bit and then we were able to just throw it over top,” Cummins said.
The Broncs were able to score a pair of touchdowns late, but the game was out of hand.
“When we made some substitutions later in the game it showed that our younger guys have a lot of developing left to do,” Hanson said. “Also, there is learning that needs to take place, but I feel confident with how we came out.”
Hanson said the team performed better than he thought they would and liked the energy he saw.
“I feel very positive about the game. I saw a lot more good than bad on the field today. The bad we saw can be coached up and made clean,” Hanson said.
Cummins was 9 for 14 for 166 yards. He tossed one touchdown, and threw two interceptions. Barker ran for 95 yards on 17 carries and scored 3 touchdowns. Linebacker Tavis Aksamit led the team with tackles, including two for a loss.
Tongue River starts their season this Friday at Thermopolis against Hot Springs County at 6 p.m.