SHERIDAN — Huib Verbeek and Alejandro Dorrego never played on official soccer teams until their senior year of high school.
American high school, that is, as both are Sheridan High School exchange students this year — Verbeek hailing from the Netherlands and Dorrego from the south of Spain.
“In Spain, there are some sports at school, but they’re not really fun,” Dorrego said. “But here, everybody seems to have fun.”
Both grew up playing soccer with friends in non-competitive pick-up games in their neighborhoods. Now, they don official Broncs blue and yellow jerseys and have made an impact on team success.
“It’s different for them, but seeing them fit in so quickly has been pretty fun,” Kinsey told The Sheridan Press in March.
In the Netherlands and Spain, school-sanctioned soccer teams don’t exist. Youth must participate in club sports, soccer included, which requires registration, strict practices and weekly competition.
Vereek and Dorrengo discovered quickly it takes a lot of work to participate on a school-sanctioned American soccer team.
“It’s practice every day, two games on the weekend,” Dorrengo said. “What I did with the sport that I played (in Spain), I had two practices a week and one game on the weekend.”
Despite the daily practices and a couple of competitions per week, the boys said they appreciated being part of a team, adding to the experiences they had playing other sports for SHS this year. Verbeek participated in tennis in the fall, and Dorrengo played ice hockey.
“I have a lot of fun on the bus and being with the team,” Dorrengo said.
“I didn’t know everybody on this team yet, and now I have a bond with everyone, and that’s just really nice,” Verbeek added. “Especially if you play an actual game with them, it’s really important to get to know them.”
Beyond practice, bus rides and competitions, the students said they spend time with teammates on the weekends, forming friendships with many of their fellow teammates.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.