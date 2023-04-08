04-08-23 exchange student soccer players 1web.jpg
Buy Now

From left, exchange students Huib Verbeek and Alejandro Dorrego, pictured Tuesday, April 4, 2023, joined Sheridan High School's boys soccer team this spring. Verbeek is from the Netherlands and Dorrego is from Spain.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Huib Verbeek and Alejandro Dorrego never played on official soccer teams until their senior year of high school.

American high school, that is, as both are Sheridan High School exchange students this year — Verbeek hailing from the Netherlands and Dorrego from the south of Spain.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you