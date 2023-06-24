SHERIDAN — Cooper Justus of Parkman is National High School Finals Rodeo bound.
Justus, 16, will compete on the national stage but not far from home — the rodeo is hosted in Cam-Plex Event Center in Gillette from July 16-22.
Justus qualified as he took first place in reined cow horse for the season. He competed at the Wyoming High School State Finals in Rock Springs from June 6-10. Justus received third place in the final round but his cumulative top 12 scores of the season are what carried him to first place.
Reined cow horse is an event in which the horse and rider are tested for the ability to work cattle. It’s Justus’ favorite event. He also competed in cutting.
“It’s so much fun,” Justus said of the reined cow horse. “There’s no other feeling like going and making your fence turns.”
Justus rides on Penny, a ten-year-old brown Quarter Horse
“She’s as versatile as they come. She can do anything that you want. By near the end of the competition (at state), she was tired but still pulled through for me. I don’t think I’ll find another one like her. She’s just so special,” Justus said.
The national rodeo-bound athlete said Penny’s personality depends on the setting.
“She’s very serious whenever she’s competing. If you try to get in her way, she can get a little mad,” Justus said. “But outside of that — she’s sweet. I don’t think I’ve found a horse nicer than her. In general, there isn’t a mean bone in her body — unless you’re a cow. She hates cows.”
July’s trip will serve as Justus’ second to Gillette for nationals as he qualified last year with another horse. The Parkman resident said he didn’t place where he would have liked to last season since he rode on a younger horse due to an injury before the state finals.
“I’ll just do that best I can this year,” Justus said. “Hopefully that’ll be good enough to place well. If not — oh well. I always have next year.”
Justus said there are a few characteristics that make an athlete great at the reined cow horse.
“It takes ambition and a willingness to get better,” Justus said. “You also have to remain humble because you can have the win in the bag and the next moment, your horse can fall down in the arena trying to circle a cow and lose all the momentum.”
Justus has participated in reined cow horse for around two years – an event that’s applicable to normal-day, everyday ranch life Justus said. He’s ridden horses at his father’s (Chad Justus) ranch in Parkman since he was seven years old.
“I’m proud of him,” Chad Justus said. “He’s fun to watch. He works hard at it. He's got several horses that he's riding all the time.”
Chad Justus added the Tongue River High School student also performs well in the classroom.
“He pretty much gets straight A’s. School comes easy for him,” Chad Justus said.
Cooper Justus will make the short trip to Gillette in a few weeks for nationals. Penny will take on the cows with disdain — with Justus in command.