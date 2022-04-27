SHERIDAN — It takes many hours, days, volunteers and paid individuals to successfully host a home track and field meet. Fortunately for Sheridan High School Activities Director Don Julian, his staff and team of volunteers makes the two back-to-back meets each spring run seamlessly every year.
“We’re very appreciative of those who volunteer their time to help us host our home track meets,” Julian said.
Weekend meets prove much easier to coordinate, as volunteers remain more available to commit to helping on traditional non-work days. When weather forced Saturday’s Dan Hansen Invitational to Thursday last week, Julian quickly adjusted and successfully pulled off his first of two track meets in two weeks.
“These weekday meets, like last week and (Tuesday’s meet) become a little more challenging because people work during the week,” Julian said. “And we can’t pull teachers from the school to help right now because of the substitution issue.”
Fortunately, the SHS track and field team and coaches volunteered time to help Sheridan Junior High School host its home meet April 19, so SJHS team and coaches willingly contributed volunteer hours to Thursday’s meet, spreading out across Homer Scott Field and adjacent land where throws take place to keep the meet running on time in the spout of good weather before Saturday’s blizzard conditions.
Tuesday’s meet ran much the same — Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults operated the deck with a clipboard and headset, lining up runners ahead of their races. Retiree and assistant SHS coach Chuck Walters organized hurdles, laid out equipment and set up infrastructure in his spare time as he’s done for years, which SHS head coach Taylor Kelting said Walters loves doing for his team and the community.
SHS Assistant Activities Director and assistant coach Brick Cegelski hunkered down at the long and triple jumps. The SHS throwing coaches conducted shot put and discus events. Assistant coach Art Baures operated the high jump. Julian and head football coach Jeff Mowry worked cameras. AD office assistant Debbie Hansen ensured heat sheets and results are printed for anyone needing them, while Jennifer Farr organized awards.
And that’s just naming a few of the helping hands that make a meet happen at SHS.
“It takes huge numbers of volunteers at track meets because of all the different events,” Julian said.
Additionally, Kelting said parents of his athletes sign up and fill in where helpers are needed throughout the day, with both weekday events starting field events at 1 p.m. and running events at 2 p.m. With coaches scattered throughout the field tied up with running various field events, Kelting relies on his senior leadership and upperclassmen to fill in as coaches for the day, helping younger athletes in the program navigate competition. Tuesday’s Gary Benson Border War track and field meet served as a varsity-only meet, allowing junior varsity runners and field athletes to help out where needed, raking sand pits and retrieving shot and discus equipment after a throw.
“It’s cool what goes into hosting a track meet,” Kelting said. “It takes lot of time and lot of people.”
In addition to volunteers, a few positions must be filled by registered officials through the Wyoming High School Activities Association, including a meet director, finish line recorder and clerk. Julian served as the meet director in both
Just as volunteers help SHS successfully host an outdoor meet, teams help each other out throughout the season as meets travel around the state. Otherwise, if meets were held at just one location, volunteers would quickly grow weary, Julian said. For indoor track and field season where Gillette hosts most of the meets, all teams and coaches rotate through volunteer positions and help out as much as possible so as not to overwhelm the Gillette players, coaches and facility staff.
“It’s a pretty big undertaking,” Julian said.