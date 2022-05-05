SHERIDAN — Wright High School graduate Payton Vrbas signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Sheridan College. Shortly after, she received a call notifying her the Northern Wyoming Community College District cut all athletics outside of its rodeo teams. By that time, it was too late for her to find another team, so she ended up coming to Sheridan College for her education anyway.
Now 20 years old and two years removed from being able to play volleyball, Vrbas has an opportunity to give back and pass on the love she has for the sport.
Vrbas will begin as Arvada-Clearmont High School’s new volleyball coach this fall.
Sheridan County School District 3 Activities Director Jennifer Betz, with approval from the board of trustees, hired Vrbas after 2021 season head coach Ken DeCock vacated the position earlier this year.
In conversation with Wright High School Activities Director Patrick Neeley during a basketball tournament this year, Betz lamented to the fellow AD of losing her head volleyball coach after a long search to find someone for the position in the first place last year. Neeley tipped Betz off to Vrbas, who gained experience coaching Amateur Athletic Union volleyball during her high school years. Betz reached out, Vrbas applied and the young college student already scheduled a summer camp for her 12-15 interested volleyball athletes and is finalizing plans for fundraisers to support the school program.
Betz said she believes Vrbas’ youth will benefit the program, as she comes with energy and an understanding of her players.
“She’s super enthusiastic,” Betz said. “Almost instantly from the time we approved her through the board approval process, she was in contact with me, getting a list of kids. She came out and met with the kids, has already organized camps and is organizing fundraisers for over the summer.
“I think with this being her first coaching position, she just has so much energy, which benefits our athletes and our program,” Betz continued.
Vrbas agrees, saying she remains eager to share her passion for the sport with the interested players.
The benefit to this year over last year’s season is the nearly doubled number of players interested. Last year, ACHS barely fielded a volleyball team and struggled through a losing season. This year, Vrbas counted 12 interested girls and Betz completed a survey of all students interested in athletics with the school and counted 15 students interested in volleyball.
Vrbas will return to Wright for the summer to work at a buffalo ranch, but she intends to travel to Clearmont throughout the summer to host open gyms, and the camp she has planned brings the team to Wright for Gold Medal Squared Camp, teaching players the basics and improving on those volleyball skills.
Betz still hopes to hire an assistant coach, as the SCSD3 Board of Trustees passed a policy requiring an assistant coach for teams with eight or more players, and current interest exceeds that number. However, Betz said, she finds it difficult to hire assistant coaches, although it’s a necessary hire with that many players and a list of administrative duties required of head coaches.
Those interested may send application materials to SCSD3, Jolene Poppenga, Administrative Assistant, PO Box 125, Clearmont, WY 82835. Applications are available online at sheridan3.com or through the district administration office by calling 307-758-4412. The district is also seeking a head boys basketball coach.