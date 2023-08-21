SHERIDAN — Senior diver Emily Walton is facing mental and physical challenges head-on this season in anticipation of her final year on the Sheridan High School swim team.
Walton has been diving for several years and is the only diver on the SHS girls’ swim team this season. There are currently a total of 14 athletes on the team.
Walton said she learned several new dives during the season last year that helped build her confidence and sharpen her technique. During her upcoming senior year, she said she’s looking forward to pushing herself as much as she can. She hopes to soon tackle a front two-and-a-half — a difficult dive that her coach Wendy Vigil said top contenders in the state perform.
“It’s really, really tough,” Vigil said. “She really wants to get it, and I think she could. So that will be a goal of hers.”
Vigil said one of the toughest things Walton will have to tackle this year is learning how to operate without the encouragement of former teammate Maggie Turpin, who recently moved to Laramie to dive there.
“That’s been a bit of a heartbreak for me and our team,” Vigil said. “For Emily to not have [Turpin] there encouraging her, that’s where the mental aspect is going to have to come in … you have to push through it without somebody else. It was just really nice to have both of them.”
Vigil said she works to recruit new divers to the team as much as possible, but diving is particularly challenging if athletes aren’t prepared for the often harsh reality of the sport.
“I always start with new divers, and then about three weeks in, they generally quit because of the mental part, but also the physical part … it's pretty common for my girls to have concussions throughout the season,” Vigil said. “When people think about diving they think, ‘Oh, that's so fun. We're just going to do flips and land them.’ But in the end, it’s a lot of strain to get there and I don't think everyone realizes that.”
Walton is no stranger to those physical strains. She said she’s been battling patellar tendonitis this summer, an injury of the tissue that connects the kneecap to the shin bone. But she’s not just working on increasing her knee strength — she’s also focusing on getting tougher mentally this season, which she said will help her master more challenging dives.
“I just want to be stronger mentally … when reflecting on last year, it was really hard learning those new dives and kind of amping myself up to be able to get the courage to actually do them,” Walton said. “I can definitely pull it off, but a lot of the preparation is just mentally getting ready for it.”
As Walton’s high school career draws to a close and she looks toward the future, she said she’s carefully weighing her college options. She hopes to eventually attend veterinary school, but wants to remain close to home — though she said she would seriously consider diving for the University of Wyoming if given the opportunity.
Regardless of where she ends up, Walton said she’s just happy to be in the pool, a sentiment echoed by Vigil.
“She’s a go-getter … she really loves the sport with all of her heart, which I think makes my job so much easier because when we get to the pool, she’s on the board. She's ready, and she wants to know how she can train harder,” Vigil said. “For a coach, I just have always thought that's the number one thing you have to do — you have to instill the love of the sport, and she had it from an early age. I think that’s always helped drive her abilities.”
