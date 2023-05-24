WCA announces soccer All-Staters From Staff Reports Staff Reports May 24, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association All-State released their All-State list for soccer. The Sheridan High School boys soccer team had a pair that made the list: Colson Coon and Breck Reed. The Broncs defeated regular season undefeated Kelly Walsh in the third place game Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff Reports Follow Staff Reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you