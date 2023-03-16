WCA releases 4A All-State hooper list From Staff Reports Staff Reports Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association released their 4A basketball All-State list. The girls and boys Sheridan High School teams have representation. Cael Hamrick made All-State status and Alli Ligocki also received an All-State nod. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff Reports Follow Staff Reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you