SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association announced its All-State selections for 4A basketball Sunday evening, and Sheridan senior Sam Lecholat serves as the Broncs’ representative after the team placed third in the 4A State Championship tournament in Casper Saturday.
Lecholat led the 4A in rebounding through the regular season, averaging 10.9 boards per game, and ranked fifth in scoring with an average of 17.7 points per game. The senior finished with a team-best 301 points after the regular season and 46 points in three games during the state tournament.
During Sheridan’s game against Kelly Walsh Jan. 29, Lecholat surpassed 1,000 career high school points and will play for the Montana State University Bobcats in the fall.