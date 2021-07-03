SHERIDAN — Jeff Martini doesn’t understand why some people oppose a shot clock in high school basketball.
“I don’t know,” Sheridan High School’s boys basketball head coach said. “I don’t get it. I honestly don’t know.”
Martini wants Wyoming to implement a shot clock. Soon, he might get his wish.
In April, the National Federation of State High School Associations approved a proposal allowing states to adopt a 35-second shot clock for the 2022-23 season.
SHS Activities Director Don Julian said the topic was lightly discussed at last week’s Wyoming 4A AD meetings, but he added this fall it will be talked about more heavily as a serious option for 2022-23 and beyond.
“Our coaches are in favor of it,” Julian said. “I think most of the 4A guys are in favor of it.”
And while another NFHS proposal to mandate the universal use of a shot clock failed, people like Martini still want the timer in Wyoming. Two Bronc ballers took to Twitter to express their support.
“Yessssss, we need this,” rising senior forward Frank Sinclair tweeted.
“Yessssss,” former Sheridan forward and 2021 graduate Sam Lecholat posted. “It’s very much needed. Keeps the pace of playing going.”
There are a lot of reasons to implement the clock.
A shot clock would force more action, especially toward the end of quarters and games. Instead of being able to hold the ball for an infinite amount of time to secure the last shot of the quarter, teams would be bound to the amount of time on the shot clock. That would eliminate minute-plus possessions and bring more strategy into how teams attack crunch-time situations.
“To me, it’s not basketball when it becomes keep-away,” Martini said. “(A shot clock) forces coaches to think outside the box a little to figure out what your team can do. How do you get the best shot? You can’t hold onto the ball, so you have to rely on your defense to make stops and on players being able to get shots.”
Martini also said a high school shot clock could help players with recruiting because colleges use a 30-second clock and the National Basketball Association has a 24-second clock. And it’s more exciting for fans because of the uptick in action.
Martini guesses the biggest downside is the potential cost.
“They claim that all the costs to get shot clocks and all the costs to have somebody else run the clock is too much for a lot of schools to handle,” he said. “I don’t know. States that have less money than us have been able to do it, so I don’t know that that’s necessarily the problem. We do a play clock in football.”
Currently, eight states utilize shot clocks. More will implement them for 2022 because of the NFHS announcement.
Martini hopes Wyoming is one of those states.