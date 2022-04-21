SHERIDAN — Several sporting events have been moved and teeter on cancellations due to impending winter weather forecasts this weekend.
The Dan Hansen Invitational track meet hosted by Sheridan High School moved from Saturday to Thursday. The meet begins at 1 p.m. at Sheridan High School, 1056 Long Drive.
Big Horn and Tongue River high school golf teams will compete with Sheridan junior varsity and other visiting golf teams at Kendrick Golf Course Thursday starting at 10 a.m. BHHS and TRHS golf teams are also slated to compete in a home meet at the Powder Horn Golf Course Friday, but that may be canceled due to weather.
SHS girls soccer still plans to host Laramie Friday at 6 p.m., with junior varsity playing on Homer Scott Field starting at 4 p.m. and varsity to follow. Saturday, SHS plans to host Cheyenne South, with JV starting at 10 and varsity to follow.