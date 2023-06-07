SHERIDAN — Iron can take you places. That is if you lift it enough.
Local weightlifter Mitch Godwin described himself as a, “really sick 400-pound guy” in the early months of 2022. That’s when he incorporated a healthy diet along with lifting and cardio.
“I got down to 265 pounds and I’ve continued eating right and working out. I’m now 300 pounds and finally starting to look like a Strongman, like the guys you see on TV. I probably have four or five times the muscle mass I’ve ever had,” Godwin said.
The weightlifting habitué has multiple Strongman competitions under his belt. Godwin placed second in Denver’s Iron Titan Shamrock Showdown earlier this spring. He also placed second in Sheridan’s Cloud Peak Classic in May. Godwin hopes to “go pro” this upcoming fall and compete in national competitions.
Godwin is in his seventh year of weightlifting. He just turned 28 years old.
“I was trying to have fun with it and about four years in I got really bored doing the same routines,” Godwin said. “I saw a TV show where these guys were deadlifting a car in Times Square and told myself I could do that one day.”
Godwin said his best bench press to date was a 405-pound lift.
Lifting can be used to gain traction in other sports but for many, it’s a sport in itself.
“It’s 100% a sport,” Godwin said. “There are different levels to it. What I do is a bit different than traditional weightlifting that you see in the Olympic Games. Strongman has more implements.”
John Graves is a weightlifting coach at PURENERGY Fitness in Sheridan and works with many local athletes in various other sports. Graves used strength and conditioning to take him into a unique avenue — bison ranching.
Raised in Colorado, Graves attended the University of Colorado Boulder.
Graves joined a team on campus that handles and cares for the team’s live mascot, Ralphie the Buffalo.
A prized tradition of Colorado football games occurs before kickoff when Ralphie is released near the tunnel and leads the team onto the field. Ralphie, with the direction of a team, guides her the entire length of the field and back onto a trailer.
The Ralphie team prepares for the event in the weight room along with cardio to run with Ralphie, keeping the throngs of fans safe in the stands. Graves became the Ralphie Program Manager and worked with the program for 13 years.
John and his wife, Jennifer Graves moved to Sheridan to start a bison ranch. They’ve been working on setting their property with six-foot fences and are hoping to place bison in the property this year. They’ll produce bison meat for the family company, JG Bison. Graves is also the President of Rocky Mountain Bison Association.
“We visited a few years ago and liked the differences between Colorado and Wyoming. It’s a lot different, a whole other mindset,” Graves said.
When asked if weightlifting is beneficial for life on the ranch, Graves agreed.
“It’s very smart to mix conditioning into the work life, to take time to prepare your body for demanding conditions that ranchers face year-round, every day,” Graves said. “A fitness regimen that can decrease stress for the life of a farmer, rancher is also very beneficial.”
Though proven to be beneficial, weightlifting may have some misconceptions from the public.
“What gets under my skin is people thinking that women get super bulky,” Godwin said. “A woman is not going to look like a man. They’ll have the opportunity to lose weight if that’s a goal in mind. Also, the other misconception is that we’re all meathead jerks,” he said.
“The lifting community is kind and willing to help. We aren’t big and scary. We want to help people reach their goals and succeed.”
Graves offers advice to people who want to start conditioning.
“Everybody can make time for five minutes. If a person were to just do one set of bodyweight squats, so no weight at all, just squats for as many reps as they can, maybe it's five reps, maybe it's 20, whatever it is, that’s a start in the right direction,” Graves said. “You don’t have to start by working out for two hours.”