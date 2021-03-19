SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team’s eagerness to return to the field shows in the nearly 60 Broncs who will play for both the junior varsity and varsity programs this season. The two-year long hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of last year’s season has created an attitude of excitement combined with seriousness before kickoff.
“The focus is focus right now,” senior Xander Coon said. “... It’s been two years since we’ve touched a soccer ball, and it takes a lot of focus to get back into it. The focus right now is really focusing on what we’re trying to get done.”
Head coach Scott Soderstrom said the Broncs field a team more experienced than years past coupled with talented, younger players who Sheridan’s coaching staff have worked with to introduce the program’s systems. Last year’s canceled season leaves two classes of competitors without previous Sheridan experience, though every 4A team faces the same challenge and Coon said the underclassmen are “hungry” to compete.
Due to the experienced Broncs playing in the back, Sheridan plans to start its first game Friday with a 3-4-3 formation. Soderstrom pointed out the team’s scheme changes every year based on the Broncs’ personnel and, though Sheridan hasn’t run the 3-4-3 in the past several years, young, quick, skilled players will help them adapt from the 3-5-1-1 and 3-5-2.
“We’ve got a different mold,” Soderstrom said. “These past several years, we’ve had big, tough football players, and this year, we’ve got a lot of players who fit the soccer player stereotype.”
Though implementing a new system and following a seasonless 2020, the first week of practice for the 2021 season remained the same for the Broncs. Sheridan focused on technical skills last week and this week endured game-like practices, scrimmaging after running several drills Wednesday.
Many of the athletes played hockey or basketball or wrestled in the winter, giving Soderstrom the ability to focus on those technical footwork and tactical schematic skills without having to dedicate too much time to conditioning. Coon said the team pushed through “rusty” soccer skills at the start of this season.
Besides rostering multi-sport athletes, Sheridan’s almost 60 boys soccer players is the largest group of competitors in recent history to take the field. Soderstrom suspects Sheridan’s increasing success in years past and the program’s “blue collar” culture, along with a large group of freshmen and sophomores having played Sheridan County Soccer Association Storm club soccer together, caused the increase in participation this year.
Junior Reed Rabon said all players bring added motivation to the field after last year’s canceled season, and he echoed his coach’s sentiment about Sheridan rostering a well-balanced team. Senior Oliver Bartel rattled off different positions, highlighting the agile strikers, “always looking up” midfielders and strong defense.
“I just don’t think we’re lacking in any area on the field,” Rabon said.
The Broncs look to improve upon its No. 6-seeded finish before the 4A East regional tournament in 2019 when they lost 2-0 to Cheyenne East in the quarterfinals and missed qualifying for the state tournament. The last time Sheridan played in the state tournament was in 2016 when it played as the East’s No. 1 seed and finished third.
Sheridan starts its season against 3A opponents when it hosts Buffalo at 5 p.m. Friday, then travels to Worland to play the Warriors at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“I want us to play under control,” Soderstrom said. “And I want us to not let them put a goal in, and I want to score a lot of them.”