SHERIDAN — Kasey Garnhart left Sheridan for a few years, but the idea of coming back never really left him.
He arrived in town and started working at Sheridan High School in 2013 after graduating from the University of Wyoming. He became assistant activities director in 2016, staying in the position until 2019 when he took the activities director position at Rawlins High School.
He knew, though, if Sheridan Activities Director Don Julian decided to retire in the near future, he was going to apply.
This winter, that is what happened. Julian decided to step away after 15 years in the position, and Garnhart will succeed him. He was approved by the Sheridan County School District 2 board of trustees and begins July 1.
“It’s just excitement right now,” Garnhart said. “Once I get my boots on the ground and I get to be present, then I’ll have time to really get to work and figure out what’s next as far as trying to help in a situation that’s already good. It’s a great product that Don and his staff and his coaches have created up there. I’m excited to be a part of it and trying to keep things working toward that level of excellence they’ve maintained.”
Garnhart learned Julian was considering retirement in January. When Julian’s’s decision was finalized and the activities director position opened up, Garnhart submitted his application right away. He interviewed in person in front of a committee that included Julian.
“He’s very passionate about activities, very energetic and will bring a whole lot of enthusiasm,” Julian said. “The other thing he brings to the table is, he really gets to know the kids. I think that’s very important as an administrator.”
Garnhart, 32, grew up in Ten Sleep and attended Riverside High School, where he was a four-time state champion wrestler. He also wrestled in college before coaching the sport as an assistant under Tyson Shatto at Sheridan. Julian said Garnhart’s coaching background and familiarity with other coaches within SCSD2 benefitted him during the hiring process and will continue to help him as activities director.
He also helped Julian manage the non-athletics part of the activities director role, assisting with plays, musicals and more during his first go-round at Sheridan.
“Working alongside Don and all the great staff that’s up there, you learn you can do things the right way, with integrity, and still find great results,” Garnhart said. “The staff we’ve had — Jeff Mowry, Jeff Martini, Taylor Kelting and all of those folks — are finding success, but they’re also doing things the right way, and that’s something I really wanted to take with me when I decided to leave and head south to Rawlins. We’ve been fortunate to find success with some different programs down here, as well.”
In Rawlins, Garnhart oversaw the middle school and high school’s activities and athletics departments along with a pool adjacent to the school.
“It just broadened my horizons a bit,” he said. “I’m definitely better prepared for the position I’ll be stepping into now since I’ve been away from Sheridan rather than staying in that assistant AD role.”
Garnhart will finish the school year with his current gig in Rawlins. He begins at Sheridan High School July 1. In the meantime, he will work with Julian to lay foundational plans and fill the open volleyball and tennis coaching positions.
Current Assistant Activities Director Brick Cegelski also will remain in that position when Garnhart takes over, Garnhart said. Cegelski grabbed the assistant AD job when Garnhart moved to Rawlins, and the two have chatted frequently since, even before Garnhart began vying to replace Julian.
Julian’s last day will be June 30.
“We had a nice transition (to Mowry) when I moved out of the head football position (after the 2017 season),” Julian said. “We’ve seen how well that transition went, and I’m optimistic this transition will be much like that.”